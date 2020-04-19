Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,575. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.81.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.61. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

