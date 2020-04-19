Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Boeing by 174.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 14.6% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.1% in the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.84.

Shares of BA stock opened at $154.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.18 and a 200-day moving average of $302.88. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

