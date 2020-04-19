Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,234,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $55.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

