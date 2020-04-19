Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $20.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.68.

Shares of BAC opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

