Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,972 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,853,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,308,000 after buying an additional 6,884,914 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OXY opened at $13.63 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.19.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,087.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

