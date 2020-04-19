Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 1,932 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 843.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,484 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $3,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

NYSE:UPS opened at $102.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.26.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

