Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 810 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,038,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of -56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

