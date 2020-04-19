Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DAL opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.61.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

