Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at about $747,888,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allergan by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,019,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,637,000 after buying an additional 1,345,644 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allergan during the third quarter valued at about $219,436,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Allergan by 1,849.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,298,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,221,000 after buying an additional 1,231,812 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.01.

Shares of AGN opened at $187.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

