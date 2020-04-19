Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,176 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 118,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.76. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.65.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

