Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 624 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JEC opened at $84.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

