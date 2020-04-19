Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,512,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,725,000 after buying an additional 6,369,233 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,788,000 after buying an additional 1,514,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,123,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.46. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

