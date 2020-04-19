Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,572 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $35.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

