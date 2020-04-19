First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 2,057 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.15.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

