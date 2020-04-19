First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 462 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.92.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $254.06 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $260.43. The firm has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

