First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 412 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.8% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $137.55 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average is $135.44. The stock has a market cap of $188.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

