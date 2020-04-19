First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 4,417 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.44.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $97.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average of $83.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

