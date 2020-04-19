First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 167.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,874,000 after buying an additional 166,740 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 38.9% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Northern Trust by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Northern Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NTRS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

