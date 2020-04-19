First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,179 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $165.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

