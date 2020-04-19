First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $13,190,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSL stock opened at $124.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.86 and its 200 day moving average is $149.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.25 and a 1-year high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.19. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $170.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

