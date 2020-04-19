First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,505,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,319,000 after purchasing an additional 128,396 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,568,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,017,000 after purchasing an additional 309,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,705,000 after purchasing an additional 239,314 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,676,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,726,000 after purchasing an additional 981,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,019,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,870,000 after purchasing an additional 654,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INFO. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 20,303 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,636,218.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,489.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 16,435 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $1,059,564.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,938,624.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 509,907 shares of company stock valued at $40,558,433 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

