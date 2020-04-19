First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 134,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $448,000. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $209.42 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.