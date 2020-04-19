First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $5,151,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 407,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,716 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.36.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

