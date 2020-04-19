First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 296,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,504,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $981,063.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at $21,079,169.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.56.

NYSE:DHR opened at $156.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

