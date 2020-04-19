First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.16 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

NYSE:CVX opened at $87.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.89.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

