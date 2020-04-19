First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 22.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

