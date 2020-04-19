First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.0% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $124.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

