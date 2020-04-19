First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 187 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,798,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,676,066,000 after purchasing an additional 91,374 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,896,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,983,764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,283.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $868.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,202.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,315.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,566.57.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

