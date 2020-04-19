First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Raised to $120.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.93.

Shares of FRC opened at $100.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.02.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

