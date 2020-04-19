Gaming and Leisure Properties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,845 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 790% compared to the typical volume of 432 call options.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $26.42 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average is $39.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Earl C. Shanks acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300 in the last three months. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Nomura raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

