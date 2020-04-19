General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,942,802,000 after buying an additional 230,550 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,857,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,270,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,805,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $671,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,943,000 after purchasing an additional 106,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,864,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.82.

Shares of GD stock opened at $138.19 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.52. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.