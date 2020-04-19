General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $1,668,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in General Electric by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

Shares of GE opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. General Electric has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

