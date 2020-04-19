General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in General Electric by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in General Electric by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra lowered General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

