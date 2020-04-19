Gilead Sciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 269,457 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 160% compared to the typical volume of 103,637 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $83.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $183,146.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,020.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $222,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,575. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,441,000 after purchasing an additional 556,936 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 232.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 100,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

