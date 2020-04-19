Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 57,793 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,793 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHR. CWM LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NYSE BHR opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $74.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.06. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $14.03.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.92 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.08%. On average, analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

