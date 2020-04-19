Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 13,109 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 13,109 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Riverview Bancorp worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 26,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,410 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,667 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 27.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

In other news, EVP Kim J. Capeloto bought 9,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $47,848.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Nierenberg bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 44,475 shares of company stock worth $227,089. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

