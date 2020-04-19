Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 316.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,540 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Unifi were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unifi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Unifi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Unifi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unifi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Unifi by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UFI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sidoti raised shares of Unifi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Unifi to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

UFI stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.95. Unifi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $172.47 million, a P/E ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). Unifi had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $258,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,022,298.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 18,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $444,004.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 148,717 shares of company stock worth $3,341,557. 25.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

