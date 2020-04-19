Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 88,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Sunnova Energy International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 536.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 380,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOVA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

In other news, insider William J. Berger bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $111,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,762.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $151,500 over the last quarter.

NASDAQ NOVA opened at $10.99 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.97 million.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

