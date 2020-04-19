Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 4,831 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $2,432,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $870,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $19,884,000. Finally, Mairs & Power INC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 63,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after buying an additional 31,240 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $168.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.29 and a 200 day moving average of $183.76. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Gordon Haskett raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.29.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,852 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

