Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 25,167 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,167 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Garmin by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,423 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 6,089.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,223,000 after purchasing an additional 102,136 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,037,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,254,000 after purchasing an additional 59,341 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Garmin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett bought 650 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $82.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.11 and its 200 day moving average is $90.76. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Cfra upped their price target on Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

