Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,605 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCV opened at $11.48 on Friday. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

About Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

