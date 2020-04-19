Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.84 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,443,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,013,000 after buying an additional 29,476 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,022,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,450,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,298,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.07. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Cowen lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

