Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,554 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 45,479 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,424 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,883,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after purchasing an additional 149,400 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,446 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

AU stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $24.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.1102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

