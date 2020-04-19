Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 14,554 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1,423.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.26 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.53.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.73.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,648 shares in the company, valued at $367,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $1,541,767.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,815,562.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,863. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

