Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 9,759 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,276,000 after purchasing an additional 251,476 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in WP Carey by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,392,000 after acquiring an additional 131,662 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in WP Carey by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,638,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after acquiring an additional 216,568 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in WP Carey by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,414,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,190,000 after acquiring an additional 61,502 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in WP Carey by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,483,000 after acquiring an additional 161,846 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flanagan purchased 1,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WPC opened at $62.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.07. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPC. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

