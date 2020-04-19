Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,352 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 595,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 51,656 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000.

MEN opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

About Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

