Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 335,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $58.22 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $86.53. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.38 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,000.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

