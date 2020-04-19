Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 30,601 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,601 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,148 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 926.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 901,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,261,000 after acquiring an additional 813,204 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3,000.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 580,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,753,000 after acquiring an additional 561,340 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,857,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $154.88 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,069.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Global Payments from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.59.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

