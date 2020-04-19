Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 46,613 Shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,613 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of InterXion worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in InterXion in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of InterXion in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of InterXion in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of InterXion in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of InterXion in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INXN opened at $77.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average of $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 109.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78. InterXion Holding NV has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $102.66.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INXN. ValuEngine raised shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

