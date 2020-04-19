Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,979 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cummins from $173.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cummins from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Cummins from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $149.18 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

